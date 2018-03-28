EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will host its fourth annual Power of the Purse fundraiser on Thursday, April 26. The event includes silent and live auctions featuring designer handbags, jewelry, scarves and other accessories. Proceeds from the event will help local people in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

The event will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville and doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the silent auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $30, or a table sponsorship can be purchased for $300 and includes 10 tickets and other benefits. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase a ticket or learn more about sponsoring the event, visit www.helpingpeople.org/purse or call (618) 258-9800.

“United Way’s Power of the Purse is a celebration of women coming together to give back to and create change in our local community,” said Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse event committee chair and employee development and training specialist with The Boeing Company. “It’s a must-attend ladies’ night out in the Metro East as there will be fashion, accessories and purses of every style, color, brand and price range. There’s an opportunity for everyone find their perfect spring or summer bag.”

Items to be auctioned include high-end designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Burke and more. Several of the handbags featured will also contain items like tickets to local sporting events, jewelry and gift cards. Guests can also participate in three raffles to win a designer handbag.

Sponsors of Power of the Purse include Heyl Royster; Mathis, Marifian & Richter, LTD; Phillips 66; TheBANK of Edwardsville; The Telegraph; and Riverbender.com.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division supports 38 local health and human service organizations and helps more than 200,000 people each year throughout its service area. For more information on Power of the Purse or United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, visit www.helpingpeople.org/purse or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

