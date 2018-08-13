EDWARDSVILLE - It’s another down-home good time at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, September 8 during the Fourth Annual Ben’s Bluegrass, BBQ and Beer Bash. This event kicks off at 3:00 pm and goes till 7:00 pm with a little bit of something for everyone in the family. It’s a great party!

Musical entertainment will be provided by Keith Dudding and his Mountain River Valley Boys Bluegrass Band (music 3:30 to 6:30). Dudding is a well-known Metro East musician who hosts a weekly KDHX 88.1 FM St. Louis radio bluegrass show in his spare time.

Holy Smokers Cookin Team of Maryville-Collinsville is providing the BBQ for the event. Founded in 2012 by Brent Phelps and Brian Combs, they now make championship BBQ throughout the area and often set up at Ballpark Village. According to the duo, it’s what BBQ tastes like in Heaven.

A Donnewald beverage truck will provide ticket holders with an ample supply of beer, soda and water. Each event ticket includes one drink but additional drinks will be available for purchase. Selections include Budweiser beers, Shocktop, Goose Island, Ritas, soda, water and snow cones.

The entire family will enjoy several new additions to the event. New this year, the event offers a 45’ long inflatable obstacle course (unlimited access with each child’s ticket), seven sets of Bags/Cornhole lawn games ($1 per game and winner stays) and snow cones ($1 each). “We wanted to make the event more family friendly by providing something for everyone.” Commented site director RoxAnn Raisner. “In past years, we’ve offered great music, BBQ and beer but really didn’t offer much for family entertainment. That’s all changed with the new additions.”

Tickets are available for purchase until September 7. Price for adult tickets is $20 each with children’s tickets (3-12 years old) at $10. Adult tickets include a pulled pork sandwich, Carolina coleslaw and baked beans with choice of one drink (beer, soda or water). The child's ticket includes a hot dog, potato chips, and choice of one drink (soda or water). Children’s tickets also include unlimited access to the inflatable obstacle course. Additional beverages will be available for purchase during the event. To buy your tickets stop by the Stephenson House (Thursdays-Saturdays, 10a-4p or Sundays, 12-4p), ask one of the House Board members, or visit us online at www.stephensonhouse.org. A large tent will be available in case of rain.

Everyone is asked to bring a lawn chair since seating provided by the site is limited. Tables and chairs will be set up under the tent for participants to use while eating. Although the event is from 3:00-7:00 pm, food will only be served between 3:30-6:30pm. In the event of rain, the large tent will be available to provide cover.

Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan in Edwardsville, Illinois. For more information on Ben’s Bash visit our Facebook page (1820 Col Benjamin Stephenson House) or call 618-692-1818.

