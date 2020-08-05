ALTON - Four vehicles collided about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Homer Adams Parkway at Bloomer Drive in Alton. One of the vehicles suffered more damage than the other three, which had moderate damage.

Alton Police, Alton Fire Department, and Alton Fire Department Ambulance responded quickly to the scene. There appeared to be no injuries in the collision.

The accident was in front of the White Castle on Homer Adams in Alton.