EDWARDSVILLE - Four Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SIUE SON) faculty are among the finalists for the March of Dimes’ sixth annual Nurse of the Year Award. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

The March of Dimes will present approximately 20 awards to nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service in their respective disciplines.

The SIUE SON candidates are Angela Andrews, Amy Reed, Mary Lee Barron, PhD, and Mary Ann Boyd, PhD.

Andrews and Reed are finalists in the education category. Andrews is an instructor in the Department of Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing with clinical expertise in medical/surgical and cardiac nursing.

Andrews recently published a systematic review of medication adherence interventions for older adults with heart failure and will be presenting her findings at the Midwest Nursing Research Society Annual Conference. She has received the SIUE SON Excellent Course Leader Award and Faculty Scholar Award.

Reed is an instructor in the Department of Family Health and Community Health. She has received the SIUE SON Rising Star Award and Course Leader Award. She is pursuing a PhD in nursing at the University of Missouri-Columbia with research interests in disparities in maternal and infant outcomes in the U.S.

Barron, associate professor in the Department of Family Health and Community Health Nursing, is a finalist in the advanced practice category. Her clinical areas of expertise include obstetrics/gynecology, natural family planning and fertility health. Named a fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners in June 2014, she has authored 12 book chapters and presents widely on topics related to fertility health, breastfeeding health benefits, natural family planning, obesity and pregnancy, and hormone replacement therapy.

Boyd, professor emerita in the Department of Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing, is a finalist in the behavioral health category. Her clinical areas of expertise include psychiatric-mental health nursing and geropsychiatric nursing.

A selection committee of healthcare professionals reviewed the nominees and narrowed the field to 169 finalists. Nurses employed in the state of Missouri and the Illinois counties of Jersey, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph are eligible.

A complete list of finalists is available at nurseoftheyear.marchofdimes.org. For more information, contact Jessica Eagen at 314-513-9962.

About the March of Dimes

Whether serving as a health care provider, educator, researcher, volunteer and/or advisor, nurses play a critical role in advancing the mission of the March of Dimes, which is to improve the health of all babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. The Nurse of the Year initiative supports the mission while recognizing exceptional nurses through the region, celebrating the profession and creating awareness of the strides made in this growing field.

The 2017 Nurse of the Year is presented by Maryville University. Corporate partners include Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Home State Health/envolve, Goldfarb School of Nursing, Nothing Bundt Cakes, MTM, Inc., SSM Health,Webster University and Mercy Healthcare, Inc.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

