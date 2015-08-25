Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - VILLA DUCHESNE 5, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Four second-half goals were the difference as Edwardsville dropped its field hockey season opener 5-0 to St. Louis-area power Villa Duchesne at Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Saints got on the board in the first half on a Brooke Cytron goal, then got scores from Morgan Hudspeth, Maria Fitzmire, Jessica Moellering and Isabella Leeker in the second half to take the win.

Sarah Blume and Anna Farrar each saw time in goal for the Tigers, who fell to 0-1 on the season. They visit St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis for a Friday match.

More like this:

Oct 21, 2023 - Playoff Pairings Announced: Edwardsville Fourth In 8A, Roxana Third In Southern Half Of 3A, East Side Fourth In Fourth In 6A

Nov 4, 2023 - Edwardsville Hosts Glenbard West In Class 8A Second Round Football Playoff Game On Saturday

Nov 8, 2023 - SIUE Advances To OVC Tournament Championship – Seeks NCAA Tournament Berth

2 days ago - Tigers Use Zone Press To Create Offense, Semith Leads The Way With 19 Points As Edwardsville Wins Over Belleville East 59-48  

Nov 6, 2023 - Saturday Sports Roundup: Tigers Clip Casey-Westfield, East Side Wins Again, Plus Other Results

 