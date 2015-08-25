EDWARDSVILLE - VILLA DUCHESNE 5, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Four second-half goals were the difference as Edwardsville dropped its field hockey season opener 5-0 to St. Louis-area power Villa Duchesne at Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Saints got on the board in the first half on a Brooke Cytron goal, then got scores from Morgan Hudspeth, Maria Fitzmire, Jessica Moellering and Isabella Leeker in the second half to take the win.

Sarah Blume and Anna Farrar each saw time in goal for the Tigers, who fell to 0-1 on the season. They visit St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis for a Friday match.

More like this: