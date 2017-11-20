Ahead of tonight’s 7pm deadline to set the 40-man roster, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced four roster moves as the team has purchased the contracts of pitchers Austin Gomber and Derian Gonzales and outfielders Oscar Mercado and Tyler O’Neill.

Players that are left unprotected and meet eligibility requirements are subject to becoming free agents or being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft in December.

The left-handed Gomber went 10-7 at Springfield (AA) this season, striking out 140 batters in 143 innings pitched.

The right-handed Gonzales made fifteen starts for Palm Beach (A+) with a 4-7 record and 4.33 ERA.

Acquired in the Marco Gonzales trade with Seattle earlier this year, O’Neill hit a combined 31 home runs and drove in 95 runs between Tacoma and Memphis (AAA).

Over the last three seasons, Mercado has stolen 121 bases and hit .287 at Springfield (AA) this past year.

Of note, Patrick Wisdom has not yet been moved to the 40-man roster. Wisdom hit 31 home runs at Memphis last season and also began playing first base besides his natural position of third. He would become eligible to be selected by another team in the Rule 5 draft.

The Cardinals have now filled 39 of the 40 spots on their Major League roster.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports