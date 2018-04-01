EDWARDSVILLE - Four Muddy Paws held their annual Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs Saturday morning to help raise funds for the Metro East Humane Society and Gateway Pet Guardians.

Pooches and their people were able to make a small donation allowing the pets to find five eggs that were hidden throughout the store as well as get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It's a lot of fun," Hannah Hasty, with Four Muddy Paws said. "Our store owners always focus on several different shelters and do a lot of events to try and help animals get adopted."

Prizes included coupons for toys, decorated treats, jumbo treats, and more.

For more information on the Metro East Humane Society visit their site here and for more information on the Gateway Pet Guardians click here.