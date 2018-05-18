ST. LOUIS - Fontbonne University awarded degrees and honors at its May commencement ceremony, held Monday, May 7, 2018, at Chaifetz Arena. More than 400 students were eligible to participate in the ceremony.

"We are extremely proud of the class of 2018," said Dr. J. Michael Pressimone, Fontbonne University president. "This is a landmark occasion in our students' lives, and as they take their next steps forward, we encourage them to continue living the Fontbonne mission to 'think critically, act ethically and serve responsibly' long after graduation."

The following area students were honored at the ceremony:

Alton, IL

Cameo Foster, Master of Business Administration

Bethalto, IL

Lauren Kleis, Bachelor of Science

East Alton, IL

Anna Whitaker, Bachelor of Social Work, Dean's Award

Granite City, IL

Danae Reeves, Bachelor of Science, Dean's Award

Fontbonne University is a private, Catholic, liberal arts university located in St. Louis with a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible to all. The university was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. For more information, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

