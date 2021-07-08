LEWISTOWN - In the evening hours of Wednesday, July 7th, Correctional Officers discovered an inmate missing from a cell block. Upon further investigation, it was determined that four inmates had escaped from the Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County is 115 miles from Madison County to the north.

The escaped inmates are;

LtoR Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Zachary Hart, Eugene Roets

Jesse R. Davis M/B - DOB 06/28/86 5’5” 142 lbs Black Hair, Brown Eyes.

Charges include; Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Methamphetamine. Total Bond on Charges $125,000 10%.

Article continues after sponsor message

Zachary J. Hart M/W – DOB 09/14/84 6’08” 205 lbs Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes.

Charges include; Aggravated Domestic Battery, Home Invasion, Possession of a Stolen Debit Card, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a weapon with no FOID, Fleeing, and Eluding a Police Officer, Obstructing Justice, Failure to Appear Pay Order DUI. Total Bond on Charges $285,000 10%

Eugene M. Roets M/W – DOB 04/09/98 5’9” 185 lbs. Brown Hair, Green Eyes.

Charges include; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Weapon with no FOID, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Aggravated Battery. Sentenced to 7 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on May 15th. Awaiting Transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Cody C. Villalobos M/W – DOB 08/24/94 6’0” 250 Brown Hair, Brown Eyes.

Charges Include; Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Failure to Appear on Pay Order – DUI, Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution Total Bond $36,500 10%

All of these individuals should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Under no circumstances should they be approached. Notify police authorities if any of them are seen.

The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Illinois State Police, Knox, Fulton, Peoria, and Mason County Sheriff’s Offices, Canton, Farmington, Lewistown, and Havana Police Departments. Illinois Department of Corrections has been notified.

More like this: