Four Injured In Serious Traffic Crash In St. Clair County, One Vehicle Strikes Concrete Median, Strikes Vehicle, Ends Up On Roof
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A serious traffic crash with multiple injuries occurred at 12:59 a.m. on December 12, 2020, on Interstate-55 southbound at Milepost 3.5, St. Clair County.
The preliminary ISP report reads as follows: "A 2012 Black Dodge was fleeing a traffic stop by the Madison Police Department. Unit 1 traveled southbound onto Interstate 55 from Illinois 203 southbound. Unit 1 crossed all the southbound lanes and went off the roadway to the left. Unit 1 struck a concrete median and spun into the path of southbound Unit 2. Unit 1 struck Unit 2. Unit 1 stopped on its roof."
Four people in the Unit 1 vehicle were transported to a local hospital.
This is the remainder of the preliminary ISP report:
WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash.
WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 3.5, St. Clair County, IL
WHEN: Dec. 12, 2020 at approximately 12:59 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2012 Black Dodge.
Unit 2- 2012 Gray GMC
DRIVER: Unit 1- Teresa Woods, 31-year-old female of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)
Unit 2- Albert Dale, 53-year-old male of Grantfork, IL
PASSENGERS: Unit 1- 15-year-old male juvenile of Venice, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)
Unit 1- 16-year-old female juvenile of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)
Unit 1- 17-year-old female juvenile of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)
CHARGES: All citations were issued by the Madison Police Department
