The Major League Baseball Players Association announced earlier today that 156 players had filed for arbitration–four of which are members of the St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Adams, Seth Maness, Brandon Moss, and Trevor Rosenthal.

“Over the next five days our focus is going to be on arbitration,” said GM John Mozeliak after Monday’s press conference to introduce pitcher Seung Hwan Oh. Mozeliak was not sure if the team would be able to work out new deals in time to avoid exchanging salary figures, which takes place on Friday.

“One of the things we’re looking at it is always more than just what’s ahead in 2016,” he explained. “My staff upstairs will certainly consider most anything in terms of what we think’s best for our future–we’re always open for business in that regard.”

This is the first time Adams, Maness, and Rosenthal have been eligible for arbitration and all three earned close to the league minimum of $507,500 last season.

Rosenthal is line for the largest salary bump after setting the franchise record with 48 saves last season and has 93 over the last two.

This will be the third time Moss, who earned $6.5 million last year, is eligible.

Arbitration hearings will be held from February 1-21st.

NEW VIDEO BOARDS

–Via press release, the St. Louis Cardinals announced details regarding the team’s multi-million dollar investment in the new state-of-the-art high definition LED video boards being installed at Busch Stadium for the 2016 season – the team’s 10th Anniversary of the ballpark.

“Fans will immediately notice the difference the first time they look at the new high definition video boards,” said William DeWitt III, President of the Cardinals. “We are really excited by all the things we will be able to do to enhance the fan experience with the new system, including offering better in-game video entertainment and more social media engagement.”

All 11 stadium-facing LED scoreboards are being replaced at Busch as part of a series of improvements three years in the making. The main video scoreboard will now be one complete full-color LED screen replacing the previous LED screen, tri-visions, and 2-color matrix boards and line score. Since the new video board will occupy the entire 120’ x 40’ space that all the other equipment occupied, the total size of the video board will be approximately three times larger than the previous video board with twice the resolution and brightness thanks to the more compact placement of the LEDs (13mm).

The new World Championship Board (Out of Town Board) will replace some backlit signage and a tri-vision board for an entire full-color LED area of 81’ x 40’ with 13 mm spacing; approximately two and a half times larger than the previous video board. In addition to the two main scoreboards, all other stadium-facing Fascia Ribbon Board Displays including first base, third base, centerfield, bullpens, and speed pitch will be replaced adding more than twice the resolution of the previous boards.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports