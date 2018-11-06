ALTON - The Athletic Department at Marquette Catholic High School is proud to announce that four girls and two boys made the 2018 Metro East Golf Coaches Association All Area Team.

Freshman, Grace Piar is “Player of the Year,” Freshman, Audrey Cain made 1st Team and Juniors, Katy Kratschmer and Annie Kane made 2nd Team for Girls Class 1A. Seniors, Sam Cogan and Kolten Bauer made First Team for Boys 2A.

