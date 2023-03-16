EDWARDSVILLE - Four different players scored for Edwardsville's girls' soccer team as the Tigers defeated Mascoutah 4-0 for their second straight win in the Metro Cup showcase event Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium.

The three points didn't come very easily for Edwardsville, as the Indians showed a lot of grit in a tough and physical battle,

"It was another solid performance against a gritty and physical Mascoutah team," said Tigers' head coach Abby Federmann. "This was a win that didn't come as easily as the score suggests. They pressured (Olivia) Baca well, slowing her turns and taking away easy scoring opportunities. But we handled it well by utilizing other players for a successful attack."

Also once again, the defensive backline of the Tigers played well, making Laney Wiegers' and Genny Burroughs' night in goal that much easier in recording a clean sheet for the second time in as many games.

"The defense came up big again with another shutout," Federmann said. "It was seamless back there. Between (Anna) Erber, (Mariah) Jackson and (Ulla) Sharp, their experience takes over and directs the game for us. It was a joy to watch tonight."

Olivia Lautz got Edwardsville on the board after 28 minutes off a corner taken by Baca, redirecting the ball into the back of the net to put the Tigers up 1-0. Edwardsville then doubled its lead on a great individual effort by Thea Dimitroff, who beat three defenders and hit a well-placed shot from 18 yards out that found the goal in the 29th minute to make it 2-0. Senior Jordan Nothstine made it 3-0 nine minutes from halftime off a brilliant cross by Baca, finishing strongly as the Tigers led at the interval.

Brynna Archer scored the final goal of the match as Baca's cross off a corner was brilliantly placed in the corner of the net in the 53rd minute to make the final 4-0 for Edwardsville.

Mascoutah is now 0-2-0, while the Tigers go to 2-0-0 and will meet defending IHSA Class 2A champions Triad in Troy Saturday afternoon in a 1 p.m. kickoff, then host their first two Southwestern Conference matches, playing Collinsville March 21 at 6:30 p.m., then go against O'Fallon March 23 at 6:45 p.m.

