JERSEYVILLE - Four individuals have been charged with stealing over $500 worth of telephone wires from AT&T in Jersey County on the same day.

The following individuals each face Class 3 felony counts of theft: Danielle M. Dickman, 44, of Bunker Hill

Andrew W. Hoofard, 38, of Jerseyville

Adam D. Seib, 34, of Grafton

Sylvia R. Wedding, 40, of Dow

According to recently released court documents, on May 16, 2024, the four allegedly stole telephone wires that were property of AT&T, with the total value of the wires exceeding $500.

Each individual was granted pretrial release and issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 6, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

