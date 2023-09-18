JERSEYVILLE - Four individuals are facing various battery charges in Jersey County, including two who were also charged with mob action. Recent court filings indicate these batteries took place across a two-day span from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9.

Casey C. McGee, 24, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action. According to court documents, McGee allegedly struck someone in the face at the Jerseyville MotoMart on Sept. 8. with a set of plastic brass knuckles.

McGee was additionally charged with one count of mob action; court documents allege he “disturbed the public peace in that he, while acting together with” Timothy D. Sunderland, 25, of Jerseyville, committed the battery. According to Illinois law, someone commits “mob action” by engaging in “the knowing or reckless use of force or violence disturbing the public peace by two or more persons acting together and without authority of law.”

Sunderland was also charged with one count each of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action for the same incident at MotoMart on Sept. 8. While “acting together with” McGee, Sunderland allegedly kicked the same victim in the head and “disturbed the public peace,” according to court documents.

McGee and Sunderland were each charged with one Class 3 felony for aggravated battery in public and one Class 4 felony for mob action. Bail for McGee was set at $25,000, while bail for Sunderland was set at $30,000.

Chadley M. Sullivan, 45, of Roodhouse, was charged with one count of aggravated battery. Court documents allege that on Sept. 9, Sullivan struck the 63-year-old victim in the head “with a closed fist and caused a laceration on her finger using a knife.” Sullivan was charged with a Class 2 felony and his bail was set at $50,000.

Timothy C. Ontis, 41, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of domestic battery. Ontis allegedly struck a family member in the face with his hand on Sept. 8, according to court documents. Ontis had previously been charged with domestic battery on Nov. 27, 2019 in Sangamon County. He was charged with a Class 4 felony and his bail was set at $10,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

