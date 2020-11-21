SPRINGFIELD – There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County in the past 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday.

The Madison County deaths were as follows: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths. More than 116,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in the past 24 hours statewide.

This is a summary of statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female over 100, 1 male over 100

- DeKalb County: 1 female 40s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 80s

- Douglas County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 60s

- Franklin County: 1 male 90s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Mason County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

- McLean County: 1 male 80s

- Mercer County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s

- Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Pike County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Whiteside County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female over 100

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Woodford County: 1 female over 100

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases, including 11,304 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698. As of last night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 11.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 13.4%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

