ALTON - Foster’s Light in the Dark, a new nonprofit in the Riverbend region, will host an Overdose Awareness Day event.

From 6–8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at Russell Commons Park in Alton, community members can learn about substance use resources and honor those who have been lost. Attendees will light candles for their loved ones, share local resources and learn more about Foster’s Light in the Dark.

“Our community needs this. We need this,” said Christina Foster Beegle, founder of Foster’s Light in the Dark.

Beegle started the organization to remember people who have been lost to drug overdose or suicide. She is open about her own history of substance use and the loss of her three brothers to suicide.

The nonprofit aims to eventually build a memorial park in Alton that provides a space for community members to honor their loved ones. Beegle knows it’s expensive to hold a funeral or burial, so they hope to shoulder that burden for people in the future once the park is up and running.

In the meantime, they have hosted and attended several events to spread awareness about their mission. Beegle wants people to know that they aren’t alone and there are resources available to help.

“Even though we don’t have land and we don’t have a park up yet, we just want to give hope to the community,” she said. “I know it’s going to be a while before it all comes to fruition. But we also want the community to know that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere, and we can still get them resources to get into recovery or get mental health help.”

To that end, the organization has attended many mental health awareness events throughout the community. They also regularly honor people on their Facebook page. They look forward to eventually having their own park in the Alton area.

Beegle thanked the Alton Parks and Recreation Department and Director Michael Haynes for his help in finding a new location for the Overdose Awareness Day event after the Gordon Moore sinkhole interrupted their original plans. She said they have “a big heart” and she is “very grateful” for the chance to hold the event at Russell Commons Park.

She encourages people to talk more openly about mental health and substance use. She believes this is how to combat deaths by suicide and drug overdose, and she wants to be part of that solution.

“We're hoping that our park never gets huge,” she added. “We want to get people help. If you know anybody that’s struggling with suicide or thoughts of suicide or anything, use that 988 number, call 911. Just take it seriously, because a lot of the mental health we weren’t able to talk about, but now times are changing and we’re making them have a voice to where they can get help.”

For more information about Foster’s Light in the Dark or Overdose Awareness Day, visit their official Facebook page. If you are struggling with substance use addiction, check out this article on RiverBender.com for information about local resources. If you love someone who struggles with substance use, this article on RiverBender.com has information about local supports.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

