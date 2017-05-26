EDWARDSVILLE - This May, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Madelyn Foster with the Student of the Month Award. Nominated by a Theater Arts teacher Kate Motley, Madelyn will be attending University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign next fall and major in Journalism with a double minor in Political Science and Spanish. After graduation, she plans to further her education by attending law school.EDW

Madelyn participates in multiple organizations at Edwardsville High School including Model UN, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Edwardsville High School Leadership Council, Edwardsville High School Task Force Chair, Edwardsville Peer Influence Club Council Member, Student Council, Broadcast Club, New Student Ambassadors, Bravo Vocal Jazz Ensemble, and the Bel Canto Female Acapella Ensemble.

She also serves as president of International Thespian Troupe 1534, Senior Class Secretary, and as an intern for the Madison County Bar Association at Gori and Julian.

Madelyn has also accumulated a number of achievements including Community Service Leadership Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, Principal’s List for Academic Excellence, and the 2014 Tiger’s Choice Award. In addition, Madelyn was selected for the All-State Cast of RENT at Illinois High School Theater Fest, a state performer at Illinois High School Theater Fest, and she was the Poetry Out Loud Regional Champion and State Competitor. In her spare time, Madelyn also enjoys volunteering in the local community.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $26,500 in scholarships to date.

