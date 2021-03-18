ALTON - The Alton National Honor Society has an interesting Easter fund-raiser called EGG MY HOUSE to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

The NHS group was looking for an alternate to group Easter egg hunts with the COVID-19 Pandemic and formulated this innovative idea.

Rather than a massive group egg hunt because of the pandemic, the NHS group will sell the festive candy-filled eggs eggs and deliver them to a yard and hidden for the kids for Easter Sunday. The prices are 30 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $30 and 100 eggs for $55.

Alton High School NHS President and senior student Ainsley Fortschneider was a catalyst behind the idea.

"We will be delivering and hiding candy-filled Easter eggs for families in the Alton/Godfrey area," she said. "Parents and grandparents, this would be a wonderful surprise for your kids. All proceeds from this event will support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life."

Fortschneider is a strong believer in the AHS National Honor Society program.

"This program (NHS) encourages students to continue to excel in the classroom while strengthening their relationships with local non-profit organizations," Fortschneider said. "We have partnered with several organizations throughout the year including The Salvation Army and The Women’s Oasis."

To order from the AHS National Honor Society EGG MY HOUSE program, contact (618) 801-7940 or e-mail: eggmyhouse21@gmail.com.

