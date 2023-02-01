WOOD RIVER - Today, former Wood River Mayor Dr. David Ayres announced his campaign for city council, citing a renewed call to public service and enthusiasm to increase transparency and promote local business investment in the city he led from 2001-2005.

“Wood River’s economic development continues to be my priority,” said David Ayres. “Three of the current city council members are roadblocks to expansion and job creation, and I am compelled to re-engage in city government to ensure the growth and prosperity in our community.”

As Mayor, Ayres worked to expand businesses and restaurants in the city. In addition, he worked with area leaders to preserve Olin Rimfire and Alton Steel.

“Like many of you, I am concerned about the reckless decisions of the recent past, including the destruction of the Wood River Aquatic Center based on cost concerns. Then, turn around and spend MILLIONS on a recreation center that was overwhelmingly rejected by the voters,” Ayres stated.

Ayres pointed to his decades of experience as a small business owner and his successful term as mayor. “We can no longer afford to have inexperienced council members who have pledged allegiance to a small group of special interests in our city. I have the experience, and my only allegiance as a council member will be to all residents in this city, not just a select few.” In addition to business development, Ayres will also work to repair critical infrastructure and increase transparency and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

The municipal election will take place on April 4th.

Dr. Ayres has operated a successful chiropractic practice in the Wood River for 46 years. He and his wife Nancy, a retired EA-WR High school teacher, have been married for 43 years. Dr. Ayres is a member of Holy Angels Parish, a longtime member of Wood River Rotary, served on the board of Operation Blessing, the Madison County Health Advisory Board, and served as a volunteer team physician for athletes at East Alton-Wood River High School.

