ROME, Ga. – Former Edwardsville High pitcher Trey Riley is about to start his first season for the Rome Braves, the Class A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and as he continues his journey to what he hopes will be getting the ultimate call to what’s called The Show, he’s enjoying every step of the way.

“It’s been really a fun time in my first year of pro ball,” Riley said in a recent phone interview. “I really enjoy the staff, I enjoy my teammates, and there’s lots of good energy in the organization.”

The Braves opened their season on April 4 at the Kannapolis, N.C., Intimidators in the famed South Atlantic League, one of the oldest and best-known minor leagues in all of baseball. The Sally League, as it’s popularly known as, has produced many players that went on to the Major Leagues.

Riley is a product of John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, and it’s been known as one of the best junior college baseball programs in the nation. Riley transferred to Logan after one year at Oklahoma State, and he credits the Volunteer program as the reason he’s in pro baseball.

“It was incredible,” Riley said about his experience at Logan. “It’s a big part of why I’m here. I went to Oklahoma State my first year, and things didn’t really work out the way I hoped they would have, but at John A. Logan, it was awesome. The head coach (Kyle Suprenant) took me in with open arms. He just allowed me to be me and let me do my thing.”

It led to Riley being signed by the Braves, and in his first year of professional baseball, he played for Danville of the Appalachian League in the Advanced Rookie level and had 13 strikeouts in nine innings over six appearances, but also walked 10 and allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs.

“The first year was a short season, and I was a little shaky,” Riley said. “But this year, I’m prepared and ready to hit the ground running.

Article continues after sponsor message

Riley is looking forward to playing for the Braves, who he said had a good fan base in the city, located in northwest Georgia, close to Atlanta, and is committed to doing what he can to helping the team. His goals for his first year with the Braves are very simple.

“Helping the team any way I can,” Riley said, “and every fifth day, when it’s my turn to start, just going out there and doing my thing.”

Riley very much enjoyed his time playing for Edwardsville High and also his summer team, the St. Louis Prospects.

“My time at Edwardsville was fun,” Riley said. "I also credit a lot of my preparation to my summer team, the St. Louis Prospects. I got lots of exposure with them.”

As for the future, Riley hopes to one day be called up to the parent club in Atlanta and have that cup of coffee in The Show, as the players call playing in the Major Leagues.

“It would be amazing,” Riley said. “There’s a long way to go for that, but if it happens, it would be a dream come true.”

And there’s also the chance Riley could pitch for the Braves at Busch Stadium against the hometown Cardinals. But he’s taking everything one day and one start at a time.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine,” Riley said. “I’m just taking it start by start.”

More like this: