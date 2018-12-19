EDWARDSVILLE - D'Anthony Knight, a former Edwardsville High School football player of the Class of 2014, recently finished an outstanding career at Truman State University.

The Truman State senior was invited to participate in the Aztec Bowl in Mexico City, Mexico, held Dec. 8 and the All-American Bowl in Minneapolis, Minn., Dec. 22.

Some of the nation’s top players and coaches participate in these events and he looked at it as an exciting and amazing opportunity.

Anthony said his football experience at both Truman State and Edwardsville High School and playing under Coach Matt Martin and his staff prepared him for his college success. He also commended the Edwardsville faculty and administration and his family for their help in molding him into the person he has become.

“I have absolutely enjoyed the football experience in both high school and college and I am grateful to be part of it,” he said. “We finished 6-5 this season and I had a lot of fun. I played corner the last two and a half years and started out as a safety.”

Anthony said he is open to playing after college if the right offer comes along. He mentioned the Alliance Football League, the National Football League, the Canadian football League, and Arena Football League all as possible options after college now for players.

Anthony said Coach Martin and the other Edwardsville coaches taught him how to hustle and hit and never quit.

“You have to have that mindset when you are playing in college,” he said. “What I appreciate most about my high school football career is all my buddies I grew up and played with. I loved my Edwardsville experience.”

Anyone wishing to pledge a donation to assist with D'Anthony Knight's post-season experiences can e-mail his mother at smknight2002@yahoo.com for more information.

