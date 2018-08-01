EDWARDSVILLE – Oftentimes, you can tell about the success of an athletic program at any high school or college by the way its alumni return help out and give back to the said program.

A major contributor to the success of the Edwardsville High School cross country team past and present is Dustin Davis. He’s a former Tiger runner who now is the team’s assistant coach.

Davis headed up the men’s Elite Eight alumni team at the 23rd annual Mud Mountain race Saturday morning at the SIU-Edwardsville cross country course, which also serves as a home course for the Tigers. And he was happy with all the alumni who returned to help make the race a success.

“Well, you know, we were really thrilled to have the good turnout of alumni,” Davis said in a postrace interview. “It kind of shifts every year. There’s a lot of older runners here that maybe aren’t able to make it back in town, whether it’s family, or whether it’s jobs, or simply just locations. But we’re just thrilled to have everybody back each year that we can. So we were thrilled to have the people out here that we did today.

“And it was a competitive turnout, especially up front,” Davis continued. “We’re always happy to see that with the race. I think it’s one of the best things about this race. It’s one the most competitive 5K (3.1 miles) cross-country race in the area.”

And in helping out and being part of the race, it brings back many memories for Davis as a runner for the Tigers.

“Absolutely, and it’s funny,” Davis said. “Every time I set up the course, I remember the parts of the course that I love and the parts of the course that really hurt. It’s very nostalgic every time I come out here. You know, it’s not exactly the same course we ran when I was in high school, but it’s very similar. There’s only a couple of changes. I love it out here, I love coaching out here, and I just love kind of passing down that passion for both Edwardsville cross-country, and for the sport itself. I guess it’s just something I thrive on.”

Davis really likes how the Tigers are looking for the upcoming 2018 season, and thinks that the alumni play an important role in helping the current runners.

“The team this year, I think, is looking pretty good,” Davis said. “We’ve got some very talented runners who have been putting in a lot of work this summer. The biggest thing that we want to try and do, kind of talking about with the alumni, we like to build the team, and we really like to make it into a family atmosphere. So, it’s something we’ve really got to focus on in here in the next couple of weeks, continuing to have that good senior leadership that teaches those young kids what the program’s all about.

“And it’s not really about trying to be the fastest runners all the time,” Davis also said. “It’s trying to get the best out of your ability, regardless of what your ability level is. It doesn’t matter whether if your 70th on the team. If you’re going out there, you’re gutting it out, working hard. That’s the type of person that we really cherish on the team. And those are the people we celebrate. So it’s nice to have some fast runners, but it’s even better to have that family atmosphere, where everybody supports and encourages each other, and has that passion for the sport and for the family that is our team.”

And the current runners on the team are also able to come back and encourage future Tigers in the generations ahead.

“Again, that’s one of the big things about the alumni, that it’s so great to have the alumni come in,” Davis said. “and we can look at our current athletes and say ‘Look, all of these guys come in.’ That’s how much it means to them, that they’re still going to come out, they’re still going to try to gut it out.”

