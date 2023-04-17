BOYS TENNIS

TWO TEAMS FINISH FOURTH FOR ALTON AS CHATHAM GLENWOOD WINS ROBERT LOGAN DOUBLES INVITATIONAL, REDBIRDS FOURTH: The number one team of Parker Mayhew and James McKeever, along with the number four team of Braden Freeman and Jaden Snow, both finished fourth in their flights as Alton finished fourth in the Robert Logan Doubles Invitational tournament, played Saturday in and around Alton High School.

"We were really fortunate today," Macias said. "We had a two-hour rain delay, but the players and parents were fantastic waiting it out. Then everyone got a squeegee or blower and helped dry the courts out at all three sites. Everyone could have gone home after the first two rounds, but I'm glad they stuck it out, because this was a good day of tennis. We are also fortunate we got to celebrate Robert Logan. His mom came out and took some pictures with the team and his uncle, Tommy, was coaching for Chatham. Robert was a big part of Alton tennis and this tournament is a part of his legacy."

Chatham Glenwood won the tournament with 41 points, with Teutopolis coming in second with 39 points, Jefferson City, Mo., Helias Catholic was third at 38 points, the Redbirds came in fourth at 31 points, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic came in fifth with 29.5 points, Waterloo was sixth with 29 points, in seventh place was O'Fallon at 21.5 points, DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo. was eight at 20.5 points, ninth place went to Ft. Zumwalt East of St. Peters, Mo. in St. Charles County, with 16 points and rounding out the top ten was Ft. Zumwalt South, also of St. Peters, with 15.5 points. Greenville was 11th with 15 points and Rockton Hononegah was 12th with 14.5 points.

"Congratulations to Chatham Glenwood," said Alton head coach Jesse Macias. "They played terrific in all four flights and they had a couple of champions. Teutopolis and Helias had great tournaments, too, but it was Chatham's day."

Despite rain that held up play in the morning and threatening weather that moved in as the afternoon went on, all 12 teams stuck it out to their tremendous credit and also honored Robert Logan, for whom the tournament is named for.

As far as his team is concerned, Macias was very happy with how his players did in the tournament.

"As far as our team, we have had some tough matches this year," Macias said. "so it's nice to do well. This team is very good even though our record is not the best. These kids don't get down and I love to see that attitude. We need to keep grinding and getting better.

In addition to the two fourth-place finishes, Alex Tuetken and Nick Hannebutt were fifth in the number three flight and Victor Humphrey and Luke Boyd came in eighth in the number two flight.

