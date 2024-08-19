



WORDEN — Alumni, former staff, and coaches of Worden Grade School and Worden High School are invited to reconnect at an all-class reunion on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Worden American Legion Hall.

The reunion is open to anyone who attended, worked, or coached at Worden schools from their early years until the schools closed in 1988. Organizers are requesting a suggested donation of $20 per person, payable in cash, to cover the costs of the event, which includes appetizers, iced tea, music by DJ Bryn Sciranko, and a cash bar. Any surplus funds will be donated to the Worden American Legion.

Class photos will be taken starting at approximately 7:30 p.m., beginning with the earliest class year present and proceeding until all classes have been photographed. These photos will include anyone who was part of the Worden School District, regardless of whether they graduated from Worden High School.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by marking their status as "Going" on the event's Facebook page, "Worden School Reunion – Sept 28, 2024," no later than August 31. This will help the organizers estimate the number of attendees for food and other preparations. Attendees are also encouraged to share the event details with those not on Facebook and to post the information on their own Facebook pages.

This reunion offers a chance for former classmates and colleagues to share stories, laughter, and memories. Organizers hope the event will be a meaningful opportunity for the Worden community to reconnect.

