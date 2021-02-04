SPRINGFIELD - Former Illinois State Senator and one-time gubernatorial candidate Sam McCann has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury, charged with fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

It is alleged the 51-year-old Plainview Republican misused his campaign money for personal expenses.

McCann is accused of engaging in a scheme to convert more than $200,000 in contributions and donations made to his campaign committees to pay himself and make personal purchases between May 2015 and June 2020.

He is accused of concealing his fraud from donors, the public, the Illinois State Board of Elections, and law enforcement authorities. McCann served as a state senator for the 49th District of Illinois from 2011 to 2013 and for the redrawn 50th District from 2013 to January 2019.

The indictment says the scam involving the recreational vehicles began in the spring of 2018 — the same year McCann ran for governor. It says McCann used $43,000 in campaign money to buy a new recreational travel trailer and a 2006 recreational motor home, both of which he titled in his name.

McCann’s campaign money also allegedly went toward a family vacation in Colorado as well as charges to iTunes, Amazon, Cabela’s, a gun store, and the skeet and trap club, according to the indictment.

If convicted, the penalty for each of the seven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering is up to 20 years in prison. The statutory penalty for tax evasion is up to five years in prison.

