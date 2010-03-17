Former Rams Player to Keynote Congressional Prayer Breakfast

(Collinsville, IL. March 17, 2010) - The Twelfth Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast will be held on Mon., May 3, 2010 at 7:15 a.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, Ill. The event’s sponsor, Christian Business Men’s Committee, announced today that ticket sales have begun and can be obtained by calling (618) 463-6850

This year the keynote speaker will be Aeneas Williams, former defensive back for the St. Louis Rams Professional Football Team. Former Rams coach Mike Martz said “Williams is the very picture of sportsmanship – a portrait painted with the colors of respect, courage, selflessness and concern for others.

Williams is known for consoling other teammates, especially after the devastating Super Bowl XXXVI loss. He believes that his faith, coupled with his playing experience changes lives.



In 2007, Williams and his wife started the Spirit of the Lord church, which unites his message of realizing personal potential with the mission of “rising up a wise and understanding people.”

According to his biography, Williams lives the words on the Bart star Award he won in 2000. He “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. The eight-time Pro Bowl player made an instant impact when he joined the Rams in 2001. He led a resurgent defense to complement an already potent offense finishing a franchise best 14-2 during regular season play.

Williams finished a stellar career with 55 interceptions and nine defensive touchdowns. Williams made St. Louis his home after retying in 2004 and is expected to enter the Hall of Fame with the next induction class.

As in past years, Steve Jankowski, Director of Alumni Affairs at SIUE, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event. The purpose of the annual event, founded by Cong. Jerry Costello and Cong. John Shimkus, is to increase spiritual participation in all aspects of the community.

Tickets prices are $160 for a table of eight or $20 each and can be obtained by calling (618) 463-6850. All major credit cards are accepted with an additional $1 handling fee.

The public is invited to attend.