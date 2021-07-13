O’FALLON - Former O’Fallon High School pitcher Hayden Juenger was selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Juenger was 9-1 his senior year in 2018, and had a 1.55 ERA in 54 innings and led the Panthers to the Southwestern Conference title.

Juenger was 2-2 with Missouri State University this past year as a relief pitcher and posted a 2-2 mark and 3.86 ERA with 16 appearances. Juenger transferred after two years from Collinsville High School to O’Fallon.

Major League baseball.com values Juenger slot value with a signing bonus of about $268,000.

The MLB Draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

