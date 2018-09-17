JERSEYVILLE – A man once reported missing from Jerseyville was subsequently found and is now wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Stonie Evans, 26, of Jerseyville, currently has a warrant originating from the Jerseyville Police Department for theft of a motor vehicle. Neither Jerseyville Police Department nor the Jersey County Sheriff's Office could comment further on the warrant. Evans was reported missing by his family in the middle of August 2018 and was subsequently found on Aug. 17. His loved ones did not report the conditions of his safe return home to Riverbender.com.

Evans's last known address was 1304 Cemetery Road in Jerseyville. He is described as a black male standing 5'10'' and weighing around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Evans's whereabouts is asked to contact Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590. A reward is offered upon his arrest and all tipsters can remain anonymous.

