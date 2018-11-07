EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said a truck full of hurricane relief items are their way to victims in Florida thanks to donations from throughout the community.

“In a short period of time with the help of the Edwardsville Rotary and the Goshen Rotary and the award-winning YMCA, we were able to fill a twenty-foot U-Haul truck about five feet high,” Patton said. “The weight and the quality of the product and donations is hard to describe. Schnucks assisted us in allowing customers to go in and buy items, we also received over $2,400 in gift cards."

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Patton added Edwardsville ambassadors, former Mayor Gary Niebur and City Council member Jack Burns, will be delivering the relief items Wednesday morning.

“It was an amazing amount of goods taken to Panama City,” Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said. “The community was crazy generous. The YMCA led the charge and it was neat Gary and Jack took the lead to take the items down there. It was nice to see the City of Edwardsville and Village of Glen Carbon also participate. There is definitely great generosity in the community connecting to a community about 12 hours and 660 miles away. Somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000 goods were transported and $2,400 in gift cards.”

“I think the important thing for these two individuals is they’re going to see the impact that they make on this community.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: