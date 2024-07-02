ALTON - Citing rising property taxes, increased crime, and decreasing economic development, former Alton Mayor Brant Walker is announcing his candidacy for Mayor in the upcoming 2025 election.

“Since I left office three years ago, it has been difficult to watch our city stagnate at the hands of failed leadership and special interests,” said Brant Walker. “Crime has risen, property taxes have increased, infrastructure has been neglected, and economic development has all but disappeared.”

“We can do better. We must do better. And we will do better,” continued Walker. “That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy for Mayor in the 2025 election.”

Walker said he’s heard from both residents and business owners about the lack of transparency from City Hall when trying to address problems facing the city.

“It’s not just the taxpayers who don’t get answers, it’s also members of the City Council when they ask questions,” said Walker. An Alderperson should never have to file a FOIA request to get information regarding city business. They are elected by the voters and yet can’t get simple answers for questions related to the budget, projects, or policies.”

Another issue Walker cited for his decision to run again for Mayor is the stagnation of economic development and lack of support for local small businesses that has occurred over the past three years.

“We need to focus on supporting and retaining our existing small business owners who are the backbone of our local economy,” stated Walker. “This administration, and some members of the City Council, have shown far too much deference to special interests and singular projects at the expense of our small business owners who are doing the hard work to support themselves and our community.”

Walker also cited the increase in crime as part of the reason for Alton’s recent stagnation.

“It’s increasingly hard to entice investment in our community when we constantly see news reports of crime within our city,” said Walker. “We cannot simply be reactive in the face of crime. We must take a proactive approach to crime prevention and invest the resources necessary to ensure that we have a safe community for every citizen.”

“During my administration, we were able to lift Alton out of a budget crisis, implement community-based policing, freeze the property tax rate for four years, and invest millions in our parks and infrastructure,” stated Walker. “But like any human being in or out of public life, I’m not infallible and I’ve made mistakes. I’ve learned from those mistakes, and they’ve made me a stronger and wiser individual.”

“I know I must re-earn residents’ trust and votes, and during the next year, I plan to do just that,” said Walker. “But this campaign cannot simply be about the past – it must be about who possesses the leadership, experience, and record to build a stronger, safer community for every citizen.”

“Our streets speak with the history of Lincoln, Lovejoy, and Wadlow,” continued Walker. It’s a city that’s rallied to face down historic floods and a world-wide pandemic. It’s a diverse community of hardworking people who deserve a government as good as they are.”

“In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to laying out my vision for Alton and having a conversation with voters about how we can work together to build a brighter future where city government serves all our citizens, not just those with access to power,” concluded Walker.

For more information about Brant Walker and his campaign for Mayor, visit www.BrantWalkerForMayor.com.

