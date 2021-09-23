

EAST ST. LOUIS – Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, received an 18-month sentence in federal prison for defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service (“Jung Truck”) of Mascoutah, out of more than $600,000.

In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St. Louis location.

Mayer pled guilty to the fraud scheme in federal court in East St. Louis on May 4, 2021. When he pled guilty, Mayer admitted that beginning in July 2019, he started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the cash.



Article continues after sponsor message

The value of the tires that Mayer fraudulently charged to Jung Truck exceeded $590,000. Mayer also stole tires and brakes from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. In total, Mayer caused Jung Truck to sustain a loss of more than $620,000.

The scheme lasted until Mayer was caught in May 2020. In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Mayer to serve a period of 3 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. The court further ordered Mayer to pay $624,807.63 in restitution to Jung Truck.

The case was investigated by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scott A. Verseman.



More like this: