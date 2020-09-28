EAST ST. LOUIS - The Southern District of Illinois announced today a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Tia M. Taylor, 27, of Alton, Illinois, with one count of theft of mail by a postal service employee.

The indictment charges that in July 2020, Taylor stole four packages addressed to Godfrey residents from the Godfrey post office, where she worked as a clerk. The arraignment for Taylor will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2020, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis, Illinois. Taylor is the second postal employee charged this month with stealing mail in the Southern District of Illinois. Athens A. Shorey, 33, of Cobden, Illinois, was indicted earlier this month for taking mail from the Carbondale post office back in May. An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury. The charge against Taylor resulted from a referral and investigation by the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter T. Reed.

More like this: