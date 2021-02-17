ALTON - Citing Dan Herkert’s broad-based experience and dedication to public service, former Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin announced his endorsement of Herkert for Alton City Clerk in the upcoming consolidated election to be held on April 6, 2021.

“Having known and worked with Dan Herkert for more than a decade, I can attest to his strong work ethic and dedication to public service,” said Rick Faccin.

“Dan possesses the educational and professional background to hit the ground running on day one as our next City Clerk.”

“Whether it has been his work with the Alton Amphitheater Commission or his work in the private sector, Dan has exhibited the knowledge and ability to effectively manage the City Clerk’s office,” continued Faccin. “Dan is dedicated to the improvement of our community and will ensure that the City Clerk’s office continues its history of dedicated public service while operating the office efficiently and responsively.”

“I am proud to endorse Dan Herkert for City Clerk and I urge my fellow Altonians to join me in voting for him in this election,” concluded Faccin.

“Rick Faccin has dedicated his life to the improvement of Alton and Madison County, and, as both a County Board Member and County Auditor, has set the standard for what it means to serve the public,” said Dan Herkert. “I am honored and humbled to have the support and endorsement of such an outstanding public servant.”

For more information about Dan Herkert and his campaign for Alton City Clerk, visit www.DanHerkert.com.

