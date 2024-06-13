GLEN CARBON/JERSEYVILLE - A former Jersey Community High School teacher has died, leaving a hole in her community.

Alice Christine “Christie” Roth taught mathematics for 17 years at JCHS before transitioning to a new job as a clerk at the Glen Carbon Post Office for the last 10 years of her life. Her coworkers at the Glen Carbon Post Office remember her as a devoted worker, a fun personality and a Cardinals superfan.

“She was dedicated to the United States Postal Service. She loved her job,” said Stephani Patton, Postmaster at the Glen Carbon Post Office. “She was definitely a person who came to work every day and tried to give 100 percent, to do a good job.”

Roth became known as an area expert in post office operations. Doug, her coworker and close friend, remembered that people from around the Riverbend region would often reach out to Glen Carbon to get in touch with Roth.

“She was probably the most knowledgeable postal clerk in this area,” he added. “People in other offices would call here to ask her questions about the job because she really cared about her job. We are horribly missing her.”

Though Roth’s career change took her away from education, her tenure at JCHS left a lasting mark on the school. She was a teacher who “strove relentlessly to guide her students to success and taught with the highest level of teaching excellence,” according to her obituary. Students perked up in her class and looked forward to every lecture.

Beyond her work, Roth was a big St. Louis sports fan and knew more trivia about the Cardinals and the Blues than anyone her coworkers had ever met. Doug joked that he learned more about the teams from Roth than he could have imagined.

“I feel like I knew everything about sports and there was not a person on this planet that knew more about sports than me, and then I met Christie,” he said. “She had all of the knowledge about Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. She loved it. She never missed a game.”

She also enjoyed music by the band Kiss. She saw them in concert roughly ten times throughout her life and could recite every word to every song.

Roth had an impressive life and career in her 55 years, and she will be sorely missed by the community of people who came to know and love her.

“It’s hard to kind of put into words, being here in this office and her not being here with us. It’s been pretty rough around here,” Doug said. “So we miss her. We miss her so much.”

