ST CHARLES COUNTY - St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has charged former Florissant Police officer Joshua Smith with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault after residential surveillance cameras captured him striking a man with his police SUV.

The announcement comes about two weeks after a doorbell camera captured the officer. Smith, a nine-year veteran of the force was shown driving his unmarked Florissant Police SUV into a man in a Dellwood neighborhood on June 2.

"The moment he turned his headlights toward the individual, it became a 4,000-pound missile," Lohmar said during a press conference Wednesday.

