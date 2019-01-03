EAST ST. LOUIS - A guilty plea was entered today by Marlon P. Bush, age 47, of East St. Louis, Illinois, to federal charges of wire fraud and embezzlement from the City of East St. Louis Public Library, a unit of city government that received federal funds.
Bush formerly served as the Library’s director, and from 2014 through 2016 took excess salary and charged personal purchases to the library’s credit card.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2019. The offenses carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Bush may also be ordered to make restitution for his crimes.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force, which consists of agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service/Criminal Investigation, and the Illinois State Police. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicions of public corruption to the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force Tip Line at (618) 589-7373.

