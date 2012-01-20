Hutchinson KS. Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake, PhD of Hutchinson Kansas received First Place - Prose in the "2011 Dr. Doris Mueller Poetry and Prose Contests," sponsored by the Missouri Writers Guild. The winning children's story, "Boots--The Black Sheep," is about a Midwestern girl who rebels against the inflexible rules for girls and women in the early 1900s. The award was announced December 30, 2011.



Dr. Lake also received Honorable Mention in the Columbia Chapter of the Missouri Writers Guild Well-Versed 2011 competition for a nonfiction piece, "A Special Family Sunday." This and four other entries--two poems and two additional nonfiction pieces--will be published in Well-Versed

Literary Works 2012.

In October, 2011, Dr. Lake won Third Place for a feature article and Honorable Mention for the first chapter of a nonfiction book in the Kansas Authors Club statewide contests.

In December, 2010 (Waide) Lake won First Place - Short Fiction in the Kansas Writers Association (KWA) statewide contests. That story, "Harry's Stone," was published in Words Across the Flatlands 2011.

Best known for her children's picture book, Buddy and the Grandcats, Marilyn Hope Waide Lake was born and raised in Alton and Upper Alton. She is the daughter of the late Frank J. Waide and Hope Lane Waide. Her brother, Michael L. Waide and his family; her aunt, Shirley Waide; uncle, Paul Waide; and cousins, Jaris Waide, and Sandy Weinmann, still live in Alton or the surrounding area. A cousin, John Waide and family, live in Columbia IL.

Dr. Lake and her husband, Denton Warn, returned to Alton in October 2010 to attend the Alton High School Class of 1960's 50th reunion. The reunion committee, headed by Jane Ready Hill, has a website www.altonsr60.com, a wonderful tool for the class to reconnect with fellow AHS graduates.

For information contact: Marilyn Hope Waide Lake Ph. 620.663.5563

