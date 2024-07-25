ALTON - On Thursday, July 25, 2024, a grand jury indictment of former Alton Police Officer Jeremiah Dressler was announced on charges of Theft Over $10,000, Theft by Deception Over $10,000, and three counts of Wire Fraud.

Alton Police Jarrett Ford said the theft involved monies belonging to Police Benevolent Protection Association Unit #14. The initial information leading to the indictment was brought forth by a fellow Alton Police Officer once discovered, Chief Ford said.

“Upon reviewing the information, I immediately contacted the Illinois State Police and requested they conduct a criminal investigation,” Ford added. “I subsequently placed Jeremiah Dressler on administrative leave and ordered an internal affairs investigation.

“Prior to the completion of the criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation, Jeremiah Dressler’s employment with the Alton Police Department was ended. Jeremiah Dressler’s actions go against the core values and ethical standards we uphold as a police department.

“I want to assure the community that the actions of one individual are not representative of this department as a whole. Alton Police Officers work tirelessly to serve and protect our community. We are committed to justice and accountability for all, even former police officers. It is my hope that this shows we will always act in the best interest to maintain the public’s trust and confidence.”

