EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced today a former Alton Middle School teacher William C. Ingersoll, 53, has entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from a case that took place between 1998 and 2000. With his guilty plea, Ingersoll will receive a sentence of 24 months probation with sex offender treatment.

Also with his plea, Ingersoll will be registered as a sex offender for his life.

A Madison County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson said the plea was reached in consultation with the victim who was present in court and read a victim impact statement and was very happy about the sentence.

In the fall of 2018, Alton Police announced charges against Ingersoll. At the time, they said the victim, a former student, reached out to a trusted former high school teacher about having an alleged sexual relationship with a middle school teacher from 1998 to 2000. The former high school teacher alerted the Alton School District, who contacted the Alton Police Department to investigate. Alton Police announced charges against Ingersoll on May 24, 2019, after a multi-month, multi-state investigation.

Ingersoll's bond was set at $250,000 at the time of arrest in May 2019 and a family member posted $25,000 cash for the bond at the Alton Police Department later in the day.

