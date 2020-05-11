Former Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold Announced as New Illinois American Senior Program Manager
ALTON – Illinois American Water has announced the following promotions of two
employees into key statewide roles:
Bernie Sebold, Senior Program Manager, Health & Safety
Bernie Sebold has been promoted to Senior Program Manager, Health and Safety. In this role, Sebold
leads the company’s safety team and is responsible for planning and directing the Health and Safety
Program in compliance with federal and state Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA) regulations.
Sebold joined Illinois American Water in Aug. 2019 as Senior Superintendent of Field Operations in the
Alton District. Prior to that role, he worked at the City of Alton Fire Department, where he was
employed for more than 20 years, serving as Fire Chief since 2012. He has a master’s degree in business
administration from Missouri Baptist University, a bachelor’s degree in fire science management from
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and an associate degree in fire science from Lewis and Clark Community College.
Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality & Environmental Compliance
Rachel Bretz has been promoted to Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. She is
responsible for the management of all laboratories, water quality, environmental stewardship and
environmental rules and regulations. Additionally, she will lead the Water Quality and Environmental
Compliance team across the state.
Bretz brings a background in both Water Quality and Operations to this statewide position. She has
worked at Illinois American Water since 2001, most recently as Senior Operations Supervisor at the East
St. Louis Water Treatment Plant. Prior to that, she worked as a Water Quality and Environmental
Compliance Supervisor, in addition to roles in Quality Assurance and as a Laboratory Analyst. Bretz has a
bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is licensed as a Class A Water Operator.
