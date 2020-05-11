ALTON – Illinois American Water has announced the following promotions of two

employees into key statewide roles:

Bernie Sebold, Senior Program Manager, Health & Safety

Bernie Sebold has been promoted to Senior Program Manager, Health and Safety. In this role, Sebold

leads the company’s safety team and is responsible for planning and directing the Health and Safety

Program in compliance with federal and state Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA) regulations.

Sebold joined Illinois American Water in Aug. 2019 as Senior Superintendent of Field Operations in the

Alton District. Prior to that role, he worked at the City of Alton Fire Department, where he was

employed for more than 20 years, serving as Fire Chief since 2012. He has a master’s degree in business

administration from Missouri Baptist University, a bachelor’s degree in fire science management from

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and an associate degree in fire science from Lewis and Clark Community College.

Article continues after sponsor message



Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality & Environmental Compliance

Rachel Bretz has been promoted to Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. She is

responsible for the management of all laboratories, water quality, environmental stewardship and

environmental rules and regulations. Additionally, she will lead the Water Quality and Environmental

Compliance team across the state.

Bretz brings a background in both Water Quality and Operations to this statewide position. She has

worked at Illinois American Water since 2001, most recently as Senior Operations Supervisor at the East

St. Louis Water Treatment Plant. Prior to that, she worked as a Water Quality and Environmental

Compliance Supervisor, in addition to roles in Quality Assurance and as a Laboratory Analyst. Bretz has a

bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is licensed as a Class A Water Operator.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and

a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,

wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more

information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

More like this:

Related Video: