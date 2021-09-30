EAST ST. LOUIS — Ricky Perry, 51, of East St. Louis, Illinois, formerly a police officer with the Village of Alorton Police Department, entered a plea of guilty to “Obtaining Funds by Fraud from the Village of Alorton Police Department, a Unit of a Government that Received Federal Funds.”

As part of the plea, Perry acknowledged that he obtained funds by fraud from May 2018 through April 2021 claiming to be working when he was out of the jurisdiction, usually at his residence in East St. Louis. The Information alleges that there was approximately 4000 hours where Perry claimed he was working but he was outside the jurisdiction of the Village of Alorton causing a financial loss of approximately $60,000. Sentencing is scheduled for January 26, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said, “We proudly support the thousands of law enforcement officers in this district who serve the public with honor, integrity, and dedication. The Metro-East police departments are staffed by many such officers, and this guilty plea should not undermine the public’s confidence in the work of law enforcement as a whole. This case shows that law enforcement will police their own and that officers are held accountable when they violate the law.” Embezzling money from an organization that receives federal funds carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force, which consists of agents with the FBI, and the Illinois State Police.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicions of public corruption to the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force Tip Line at (618) 589-7373.

