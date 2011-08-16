We are pleased to invite Former POWs, Family Member of those Service Members still Missing in Action and all Gold Star Families to the 2011 POW/MIA Wreath Laying Memorial Service at the Alton Marina on Saturday, Sept 17th at 10am.

On September 17, 2011 the St. Louis VA Medical Center and the City of Alton (IL) will host the annual commemorative Remembrance Ceremony in Honor of Former Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action.. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Alton (IL) Marina. We hope to have Gold Star Mothers/ Families in attendance and will recognize all former POWs.

In addition to the remembrance ceremony, there will be an opportunity to reach out and thank area veterans. They were there for us, now we must be there for them. The Dept. of Veterans Affairs will also be bringing several informational tables to assist veterans of all conflicts with information on healthcare, education, and compensation and pension benefits.

Thank you for your commitment to our country and your public service on behalf of the citizens of Illinois. Former POWs, Family Member of those Service Members still Missing in Action and all Gold Star Families are asked to respond back to Marcena Gunter at Marcena.gunter@va.gov .

