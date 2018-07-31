GRAFTON - An area man parked his 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible at the Grafton Boat Ramp to go for a walk around the water and to his dismay, the gear was not in park, and rolled into the river.

Grafton Police Department immediately responded at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The car sank in the river and a diver was called to assist. South Side Towing pulled the vehicle out of the water once the diver was able to attach a chain.

“The car went nose first into the water,” said Officer Richard Gillespie of the Grafton Police Department. “The driver thought he had it in park, but it rolled into the river. The driver was very distraught about what happened.”

Gillespie said from what he heard, the man who owned the Ford Mustang Convertible was constantly washing and polishing it. The Mustang was destroyed in the process, Gillespie said because when electrical lines get wet, the car is finished.

The vehicle went into a hole and Gillespie said the diver had to attach the chain to rear wheels to get it out.

"I felt bad for the man because it was obvious how much he cared about the vehicle," Gillespie said. "The warning for others is to be very careful when parking vehicle close to the river."

