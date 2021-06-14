DELHI - A driver of a 2008 Ford Coupe traveled through barricades and struck a construction paver parked on the far-right on U.S. Route 67 northbound near Trinity Hill Lane in Jersey County at 4:24 a.m. Monday. The impact caused the vehicle and the paver to both become fully engulfed in flames. The driver of Unit 1, who is unidentified at the present, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Below is the full preliminary crash report by ISP:

WHAT: Two-unit Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: U.S. Route 67 northbound near Trinity Hill Lane, Jersey County.

WHEN: June 14, 2021 at approximately 4:24 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2008 Ford Coupe.

Unit 2 – Paver-Construction Equipment – parked unoccupied.

DRIVER: Unit 1- Unidentified Person (Deceased).

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67 near Trinity Hill Lane in Jersey County. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 entered an inactive construction zone, traveled through the barricades, and struck a construction paver parked on the far-right. The impact caused Unit 1 and Unit 2 to become fully engulfed. The driver of Unit 1, an unidentified person, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Jersey County Coroner.

At approximately 4:55 a.m., U.S. 67 was closed in both directions for the investigation. At approximately 7:17 a.m., the roadway was reopened to traffic.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to assist with the traffic crash investigation. The crash remains under investigation at this time. There is no further information available at this time.



