GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School rising senior Maxwell Forbeswas the winner of the 2021 Illinois Radon Most Views Video contest, which was held online from June 24-July 1.

Forbes, who was one of 10 students across the State of Illinois who was recognized as a winner in the 2021 Illinois High School Radon Video Contest in June, claimed $300 for having the most views (1,770) during the week-long contest.

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeIGKv1IAl8

Forbes was also awarded $250 for his honorable-mention video - Radon "Another Hidden Enemy."

The American Lung Association (ALA) and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Radon Program (IEMA), in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 developed the Radon Video Contest to raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas.

The statewide Radon Video Contest increases awareness by asking Illinois high school students to create a 30-second Public Service Announcement/commercial style video encouraging Illinois residents to test their homes for radon.

Forbes, the 2021 Madison County Career and Technical Education System Student of the Year, was named the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Student Board Member Advisor for the 2021-22 school year.

