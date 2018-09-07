EAST ALTON – For the first time in 25 years, East Alton's annual soapbox derby, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.

East Alton Parks and Rec Director Chris Logan said the cancellation comes as wet weather is predicted for the Riverbend area this weekend as a cold front is coming through in conjunction with the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon. Thursday's forecast predicted as much as eight inches possible by Sunday. The Berkshire portion of Airline Drive used for the derby is also currently under construction.

“After watching the weather and discussing the situation with the mayor, we decided to cancel the event,” Logan said in a Facebook message. “Unfortunately, this is the risk that you take with outdoor events.”

Usually, the event's rain date would be the following Sunday, but Logan said the forecast for that day is just as dreary and dismal as Saturday's. He said any racer, sponsor or vendor involved in the race is eligible for a refund. When asked why it was not rescheduled for another date, Logan said the following:

“We are bummed to have to cancel. Getting the volunteers, racers and vendors there on another date would have been impractical.”

