ALTON - A beautiful house is for sale in the Fairmount Subdivision in Godfrey. Located at 3 W. Fairmount Drive, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom home overlooks the Mississippi River.

In addition to the “top-of-the-line appliances,” the kitchen offers a warming drawer, steamer and wine cooler. The living room has a gorgeous gas fireplace and stunning views.

Calling all bookworms! The main floor family room and office have floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, with the perfect space to cozy up with a book.

The walkout basement is perfect for entertaining or grilling by the pool. With additional living space and a full temperature-controlled wine cellar, you’ll never grow tired of hosting. The private saltwater pool offers plenty of fun in the sun with a “spectacular” view of the river.

The house measures in at 5,342 square feet on 1.8 acres, with 17 rooms and a two-car garage. The roof is only 11 years old and security and irrigation systems are already in place.

For more information about the listing, or to schedule a viewing, you can contact Ali Tarrant at ali@tarrantandharman.com, or call her at 618-974-9598. Visit TarrantAndHarman.com to learn more.