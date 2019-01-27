GLEN CARBON - Brueggeman Chiropractic Center, LLC in Glen Carbon, marks its 15th anniversary in January 2019 and the focus has been providing patient-centered chiropractic treatment with gentle treatment options.

The business is owned and managed by Dr. Emily Brueggeman, D.C. She originally opened in January 2004. Brueggeman Chiropractic is located at 108 Magnolia Drive in Glen Carbon.

“We strive for good communication at all points of contact,” Emily said. “The front desk works hard to make sure patients understand their insurance coverage and cost. The doctors always explain what they are doing and why.

“Dr. Nikole Hunter, D.C., joined the practice in February 2013. Hunter provides the same chiropractic options as Dr. Brueggeman.

“This has allowed for expanded hours and increased appointment availability,” Emily said of Hunter’s addition. “The business has grown steadily since opening.”

Emily sincerely cares about the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area and region in general.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I live in Edwardsville and have worked here in Glen Carbon the last 15 years,” I see patients at the grocery school, my kids’ school and providing a good high-quality service is important to me. We work hard to try to give back to the community and sponsor trivia nights and other fundraisers when we can.”

Emily said she loves the location of the business.

“We are just off Meridian Road and 157 and it is a wonderful location,” she said. “Our office is easier to get in and out of and the parking is wonderful.”

Emily said she believes what separates her business from the others is the constant attention to the patients and treatment goals.

“Everyone who works here really cares about the patients,” Emily said. “We are happy to see patients achieve their treatment goals. When a patient refers to their family or friends to the office returns to care years following their last appointment, we know we are doing a good job creating a positive experience.”

Brueggeman Chiropractic, LLC, can be reached at (618) 692-0000.

More like this: