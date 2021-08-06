WASHINGTON, D.C. - Data highlighted by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which represents more than 356,000 members of the law enforcement community nationwide, shows violence against the brave men and women of law enforcement is continuing. Ambush-Style Attacks on officers are up +126% from 2020, year-to-date.

So far this year:

185 Officers Shot

35 Officers Killed by Gunfire

67 Officers Shot in 52 Ambush-Style Attacks

You can read the FOP report on violence against police.

The men and women of law enforcement need our support now more than ever. They are facing an increasingly difficult and dangerous work environment. Let's Back The Blue and stand with those who are standing up to keep our communities safe.

